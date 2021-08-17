Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.