We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 95.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

