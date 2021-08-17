Elevation Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.46).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $35,393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.