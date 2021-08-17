Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

INGR stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

