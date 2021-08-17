Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.