Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.61.

