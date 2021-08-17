State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

