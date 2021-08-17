Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $209,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $286.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of -265.51, a PEG ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

