Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 5.22% of Park City Group worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Park City Group by 132.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Park City Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

