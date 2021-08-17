Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 10,338 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,214. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.