Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,683 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Perficient worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

