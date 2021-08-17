Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 100.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.