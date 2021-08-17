Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

