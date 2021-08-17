Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

