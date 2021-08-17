Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

BDJ opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

