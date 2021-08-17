ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $787.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $721.85. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $805.64. The company has a market capitalization of $330.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

