USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $58,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

