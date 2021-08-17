Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target at $11.80

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

BLKLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.