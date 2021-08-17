Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,116.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,116.67.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,650.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,700.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,543.16.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

