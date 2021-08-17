Brokerages Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $17.00

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

RADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $542.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

