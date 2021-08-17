Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dollar General by 38.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 12.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $237.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

