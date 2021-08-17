Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

