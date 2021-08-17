Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

