Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 99 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank increased its position in American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in American Tower by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $283.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

