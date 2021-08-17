USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $63,000 in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 93,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 236,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

