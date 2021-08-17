FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Issued By National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.51.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.62. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.11.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

