Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,972 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 122,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

