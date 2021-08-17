Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,541 shares of company stock valued at $14,998,419 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

