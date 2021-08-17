Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $294.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

