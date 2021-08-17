Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Increases By 46.7%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
