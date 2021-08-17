Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,247,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 861,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CHUEF opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

