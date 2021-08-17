USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $96,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

