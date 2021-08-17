Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,455 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after buying an additional 844,640 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after buying an additional 930,926 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

