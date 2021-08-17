USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 2,519 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank OZK by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 139,579 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.