Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

