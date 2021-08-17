RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 24.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

