Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.22.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

