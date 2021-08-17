Brokerages Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

