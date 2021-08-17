Brokerages Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.