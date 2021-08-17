SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

