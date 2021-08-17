Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $862.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

