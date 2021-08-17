Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

