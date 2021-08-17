Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,971,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.69. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

