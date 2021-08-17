Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

