J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,760,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.71. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

