We Are One Seven LLC Sells 189 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 79.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $393.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

