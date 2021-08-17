We Are One Seven LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $102.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.47.

