We Are One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN stock opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

