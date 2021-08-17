First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

