MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

