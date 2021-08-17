First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,584. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

